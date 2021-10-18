Catholic World News

French prime minister meets Pope amid furor on abuse, confessional seal

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 18 with Prime Minister Jean Castex of France. The meeting came as a heated controversy continues in France over the publication of a scalding report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, and a subsequent debate about the secrecy of sacramental confession.

