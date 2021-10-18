Catholic World News

Nebraska priest charged with siphoning funds from colleague with dementia

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, faces felony charges for alleged theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult. Father Michael Gutgsell allegedly took over $150,000 from the savings of another priest who suffered from dementia. The accused priest says that he had exhausted his own savings by giving funds to a homeless man, who had promised to repay him.

