Study predicts 30% of US churches will close

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new study by the Hartford Institute for Religious Research predicts that within the next two decades, about 30% of the religious congregations in the US will disappear, as smaller churches close. The study, based on a survey of over 15,000 congregations, includes local communities of all religious groups: Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and other faiths.

