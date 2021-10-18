Catholic World News

‘The disciples want to rise up, and Jesus wants to immerse Himself,’ Pope tells pilgrims

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “And let us pray to the Madonna: she—even though she was the greatest—did not seek to rise up, but was the humble servant of the Lord, and is completely immersed in our service to help us encounter Jesus,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his October 17 Sunday Angelus address Sunday Angelus address (video), in which he reflected on Mark 10:35-45, the Gospel of the day.

