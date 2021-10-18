Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory pours praise on America’s embattled press

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “You are the professionals with just the right words, who immerse yourselves in a community, a situation or even a crisis – to bring us the facts, the people and the takeaways that can help us work toward living in true peace and equality for all, without the threat of violence or harm,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington said recently at the National Press Club. “It is you, the modern-day American journalist who amplifies community voices speaking out against injustice and inequality who are asking for needed change in our systems and long-held prejudices. It is the powerful impact of your multimedia images and carefully written words that help us connect with the world’s citizens fighting for the exact same hopes and dignities.”

