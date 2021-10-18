Catholic World News

UK police prevented priest from giving last rites to murdered MP

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sir David Arness, a pro-life Catholic lawmaker, was killed on October 15. Police prevented a priest from giving Arness last rites “per crime scene management rules,” according to the report.

