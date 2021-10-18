Catholic World News

Los Angeles removes St. Junípero Serra’s name from park

October 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Serra Park is temporarily being renamed La Plaza Park until a new name is decided on. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that an “indigenous cultural easement” would be created “to give local indigenous communities priority access to the park for practice of traditional ceremonies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!