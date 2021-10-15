Catholic World News

Nigeria working to persuade terrorists to abandon violence

October 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Nigerian government has engaged in a secret outreach to leaders of the Boko Haram terrorist group, hoping to reintegrate them into a society, the Fides news service reports. Some Boko Haram members have left the group, accepting the government offer to assist in their transition to peaceful life. Father Donatus Tizhe, a priest of the Maiduguri diocese, tells Fides: “We do not know much about it because it is a secret program, but we are convinced that after so many failures, it will work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!