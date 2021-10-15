Catholic World News

Most US churches not pushing vaccines, poll finds

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Most American churchgoers report that their pastors have not spoken about the Covid vaccines, according to a new Pew survey. Among those who have spoken about the issue, however, the vast majority have encouraged vaccination.



Among Catholic respondents, 52% said that they had heard “not much” from their pastors about vaccination; 43% had been encouraged to take the vaccine, and only 3% had been discouraged.



Questioned as to whether Pope Francis was a reliable guide on the question, Catholics were almost equally divided, with a slim majority (52%) saying they had little or no confidence in the Pope’s advice.

