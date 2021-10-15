Catholic World News

Papal visit to East Timor contingent on vaccination rates?

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A visit by Pope Francis to East Timor “should only take place if a large part of the population is vaccinated,” an official at the country’s apostolic nunciature has said. Msgr. Marco Sprizzi explained that if vaccination rates are not high enough, the large crowds expected to greet the Pontiff could “endanger the population.”

