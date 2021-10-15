Catholic World News

8 years after abduction, new Orthodox archbishop named in Aleppo

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Yohanna Ibrahim (the Syriac Orthodox archbishop of Aleppo, Syria) and Metropolitan Paul Yazigi (the Greek Orthodox metropolitan of Aleppo) were abducted in 2013.

