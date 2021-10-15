Catholic World News

5th Circuit reinstates Texas heartbeat abortion ban while appeal is pending

October 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In a one-page 2-1 decision, the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district court decision that had halted enforcement of the Texas law.

