Prelate discusses mission, work of Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella has led the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization since Pope Benedict XVI established it in 2010.



“Little by little,” he said, “the dicastery has tried to encourage the Christian community so that it might be aware of the work of evangelization, while not forgetting the cultural context, especially in the West, which is living a profound epochal transformation that has consequences also on the faith.”

