Pope Francis: ‘I will never tire of upholding the dignity of work’

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Work expresses and nourishes the dignity of the human being, it allows the individual to develop the capacities that God has given him or her, it helps weave relationships of exchange and mutual aid, it allows one to feel that he or she is collaborating with God in taking care of this world and developing it, it makes the person feel useful to society and in solidarity with his or her loved ones,” the Pope said in a video message to a colloquium organized by Argentina’s 400 largest companies.

