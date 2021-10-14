Catholic World News

Italy’s high court nixes arrest warrant for Vatican suspect

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The ruling in favor of Gianluigi Torzi, “ the broker at the center of the Vatican financial scandal . . . . is the latest setback for Vatican prosecutors,” The Pillar reports. Prosecutors have charged Torzi with money laundering, extortion, and fraud.

