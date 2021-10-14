Catholic World News

Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an important case, Judge David Hurd, who was appointed to the bench by President Clinton, has barred the State of New York from requiring employers to deny religious exemptions to vaccine mandates. Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to appeal the ruling.

