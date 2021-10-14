Catholic World News

DR Congo bishop decries persecution of the Church by armed groups

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since March, “seven parishes, a school, a health center and a convent” have been attacked in the Archdiocese of Bukavu, according to Archbishop François-Xavier Maroy Rusengo. Bukavu, a city of 870,000, is capital of South Kivu province (map).

