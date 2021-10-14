Catholic World News

3 abducted Kaduna seminarians regain freedom

October 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: Suspected terrorists invaded a Nigerian seminary in Kaduna State (map) and kidnapped the seminarians. The three were released after 48 hours in captivity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

