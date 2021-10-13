Catholic World News

Mafia is ‘killing Naples,’ archbishop says

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Domenico Battaglia said that gangsters are ‘killing Naples,” in response to a series of murders attributed to organized crime. The archbishop made an appeal for those responsible to take “the steps of conversion and the human rebirth of those who will listen to their conscience.”

