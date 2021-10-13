Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life spokesman urges Biden to act like a Catholic

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, challenged President Biden during an EWTN interview. “He likes to call himself a Catholic. I would urge him to begin to act like one,” the archbishop said. He lamented that Biden’s administration is “in the control of abortion extremists.”

