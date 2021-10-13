Catholic World News

Beatification of John Paul I expected before Easter

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has recognized a miracle attributed to the intercession of Pope John Paul I. The Pontiff, who reigned for only 33 days in 1978, was declared venerable in 2017. Vatican insiders expect that his beatification will take place before Easter 2022.



In other decrees issued on October 13, the Congregation also recognized a miracle attributed to Ven. Maria Berenice Duque Hencker (1898-1993), a Colombian religious; recognized the martyrdom of two priests (Pedro Ortiz de Zarate and Antonio Solinas, SJ) killed in Argentina in 1683; and acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of four other candidates for beatification.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

