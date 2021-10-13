Catholic World News

Preservation board attempts to save deconsecrated Cincinnati church from demolition

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “If not this, what is the Historic Conservation Board for?” said Tim Voss, chair of Cincinnati’s Historic Conservation Board. “This is an amazing building, and until we are shown that there is no way it can be used, this is the ground on which I think we need to choose to fight.”

