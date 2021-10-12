Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of suicide and their families on World Mental Health Day

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The World Health Organization marks World Mental Health Day on October 10.



“Today, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, I would like, to remember our brothers and sisters affected by mental disorders and also the victims, often young, of suicide,” Pope Francis said. “Let us pray for them and for their families, so that they are not left alone or discriminated against, but welcomed and supported.”

