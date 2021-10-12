Catholic World News

Freedom, love, giving: Pope reflects on the rich young man’s encounter with Jesus

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 10 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 10:17-30, the Gospel reading for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



“Is your faith, is my faith tired?” the Pope asked. “Do you want to reinvigorate it? Look for God’s gaze: sit in adoration, allow yourself to be forgiven in Confession, stand before the Crucified One. In short, let yourself be loved by him.”

