New master of ceremonies for papal liturgies

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli as master of ceremonies for papal liturgies. He replaces Msgr. Guido Marini, who had served in that role since 2007, until his appointment in August to become Bishop of Tortona, Italy.



Msgr. Ravelli, a priest of theDiocese of Velletri-Segni, holds a doctorate in sacred liturgy from the Pontifical University Athenaeum. Since 2013 he has been head of the Office of Papal Charities, and has been acting as master of ceremonies for papal liturgies since 2006.

