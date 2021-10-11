Catholic World News

Vatican survey did not support Traditionis Custodes, journalist says

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has explained that his motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, restricting use of the traditional Latin liturgy, was prompted by the results of a worldwide survey of Catholic bishops. But Vatican journalist Diane Montagna reports that among the bishops who answered the survey, a majority favored no change in the rules governing the use of the ancient liturgy.

