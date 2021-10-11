Catholic World News

Rep. Pelosi meets with Pope Francis

October 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Speaker of the House was in Rome to address the Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting. ( COP26 is the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.)



The meeting took place a week Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco launched a campaign of prayer and fasting for her conversion of heart on abortion.



On Saturday evening, Pelosi attended Mass at St. Patrick’s church in Rome, but was forced to leave because of a “security incident.” Father Stephen Petroff said: “She was going to do our second reading today, but of course her safety is most important.”



Joan Lewis, the veteran EWTN correspondent in Rome, told the Catholic News Agency that the “security incident” was not related to Pelosi’s appearance, but to a large anti-lockdown demonstration in the neighborhood of the church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!