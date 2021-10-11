Catholic World News

Indiana Catholic, a former US senator, is Vatican ambassador nominee

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has nominated former Sen. Joseph Donnelly to become the 12th US ambassador to the Holy See since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1984. In 2018, Democrats for Life of America described Donnelly as a “consistent pro-life voice.”

