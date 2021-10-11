Catholic World News

Statues vandalized at Miami parish

October 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBS Miami

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, it was the second act of vandalism at St. Martha Church in the past month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!