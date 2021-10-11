Catholic World News

Foundress of Capuchin Poor Clares beatified in Naples

October 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on YouTube (Chiesa di Napoli)

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Maria Llorença Llong (in Italian, Maria Lorenza Longo; 1463-1539) founded the Capuchin Poor Clares in 1538.



“A widow, she founded in Naples the Hospital for the Incurably Ill and the Capuchin Poor Clares,” Pope Francis said on October 10. “A woman of great faith and an intense life of prayer, she did all she could for the needs of the poor and the suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!