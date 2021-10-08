Catholic World News

Pope dropping plan for October visit to Scotland?

October 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced on October 8 that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, will head a Vatican delegation to the UN climate-change conference in Glasgow later thsi month. The announcement seemed to indicate that Pope Francis will not attend.



Although the Vatican has never announced plans for a papal trip to the Glasgow meeting, Pope Francis himself said in July, and repeated in November, that he planned to make the trip and speak at the conference. He said, however: “It all depends on how I feel at the time.”



If the Pope does not make the trip, his absence will heighten speculation that he has not returned to full health after his July 4 intestinal surgery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!