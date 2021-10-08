Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal welcomes Pelosi visit

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met on October 8 with Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development. The dicastery announced the visit with a Twitter message: “We welcome Speaker Pelosi... We talked about caring for the environment, in the light of #Laudatosi, migration issues, human rights, health in times of pandemic, and the work of the #VaticanCovidCommission for #foodforall #jobforall #healthforall.”



Conspicously absent from that list of topics was the abortion issue. San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has organized a campaign of prayer for a “conversion of heart” among legislators who support legal abortion, “beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

