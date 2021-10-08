Catholic World News

Merkel and Pope discuss climate change in farewell visit

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The parties discussed “matters of mutual interest in the international and regional spheres, agreeing on the advisability of relaunching cooperation to address the multiple crises underway, with particular reference to the consequences of the health emergency and migration,” according to a Vatican statement.

