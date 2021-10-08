Catholic World News

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India saw a frightening outbreak of anti-Christian violence on October 3, when 13 different assaults by Hindu mobs against Christian communities occurred on a single day

