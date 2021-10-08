Catholic World News

Oklahoma judge blocks 2 abortion laws, allows 3 others

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Among the laws permitted to take effect is a requirement that those who perform abortions must be OB-GYNs. This requirement will “immediately disqualify more than half of the doctors providing abortions in the state,” according to a pro-abortion attorney.

