How and when will Church in France compensate victims of ‘systemic’ child abuse?

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The report that estimated that over 300,000 minors have been abused in French Catholic institutions since 1950 “also addressed the thorny issue of financial compensation,” according to the French state television network. “It proposed a clear mechanism: victims should be compensated individually, via an independent commission, rather than using worshippers’ donations.”

