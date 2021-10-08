Catholic World News

California rolls back assisted-suicide safeguards

October 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Existing California law required patients to make two separate requests, a minimum of 15 days apart, for assisted-suicide medication,” the report explains. “The law signed Oct. 5 shortens the required waiting period between the requests to 48 hours.”



The California Catholic Conference opposed the legislation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!