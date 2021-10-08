Catholic World News

Pope to name St. Irenaeus of Lyon a doctor of the Church

October 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Your patron, St. Irenaeus of Lyon –—whom I will soon declare a doctor of the Church with the title, ‘doctor unitatis’ (‘doctor of unity’) — came from the East, exercised his episcopal ministry in the West, and was a great spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians,” Pope Francis told the St. Irenaeus Joint Orthodox-Catholic Working Group on October 7.



In a 2007 general audience, Pope Benedict XVI offered an overview of St. Irenaeus’ life and teaching There are currently 36 doctors of the Church; St. Irenaeus (c. 140-c. 203) will become the earliest doctor chronologically.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!