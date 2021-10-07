Catholic World News

Pope launches ecological studies at Lateran University

October 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Academic activity is called to foster an integral ecological conversion,” Pope Francis said on October 7, at the inauguration of a new academic project at the Lateran University dedicated to environmental studies. The program has been established with the cooperation of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople and UNESCO; Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and Audrey Azoulay, the director of UNESCO, participated in the event.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!