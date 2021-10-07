Catholic World News

Federal rules limit religious exemptions to vaccination

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The federal government, through the Office of Personnel Management, has issued strict guidelines for religious exemptions to Covid-vaccine mandates. The policy requires applicants to show evidence of religious belief, including a history of their prior vaccinations and other medical history.

