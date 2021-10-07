Catholic World News
Pope Francis creates new Vatican foundation for Catholic hospitals facing financial difficulties
October 07, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff created the foundation in a brief Italian-language chirograph, dated September 29 and made public October 6.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!