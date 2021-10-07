Catholic World News

Metropolitan Hilarion meets with Pope Francis

October 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Russian Orthodox Church

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, met with Pope Francis on October 6. The Pope and the Orthodox prelate discussed “joint projects concerning the aid to persecuted Christians, defense of traditional values, social service in areas of education and culture,” according to the Patriarchate.



Metropolitan Hilarion also spoke with Vatican News about fraternity, interreligious dialogue, and prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!