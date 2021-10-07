Catholic World News

‘People are slaughtering each other’: in South Sudan, Church leaders work for peace

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020, but fighting has recently intensified again.



“People are slaughtering each other,” said Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio. “The victims are civilians, many women and children. They run to the church, crying for assistance. So we are praying.”



The nation of 10.6 million (map) has also been ravaged by floods, and Pope Francis recently send aid.

