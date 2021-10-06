Catholic World News

Vietnamese priest calls state media attacks against him ‘slander’

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Vietnamese state media accused Father Dinh Huu Thoai of breaking the law after he criticized how the government spent COVID relief funds.



“It’s reasonable and legitimate for me or for any citizen to question the transparency of the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund. It’s not an infringement of the law,” he said.

