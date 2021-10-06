Catholic World News

Belarusian government steps in to defend Catholic priests

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Pope Francis appointed a new Archbishop of Minsk (the nation’s capital) as a simmering conflict with the regime of Alexander Lukashenko continued.

