Catholic World News

In video message, Pope encourages young people to create a new economy

October 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis address his video message (Italian) to the Economy of Francesco, an organization of young economists and entrepreneurs who seek to foster a Catholic vision of economic life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!