Hostility, conflict are fruits of the Devil, Pope tells Vatican police

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently celebrated Mass for members the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State in the Lourdes grotto of the Vatican Gardens (photographs).

