Rash of anti-Christian violence across India

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India saw a frightening outbreak of anti-Christian violence on October 3, when 13 different assaults by Hindu mobs against Christian communities occurred on a single day, the Fides news service reports. The attacks were spread across the nation, with incidents in the states of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

