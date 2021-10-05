Catholic World News

Pope says all faiths should promote education

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot fail to speak to young people about the truths that give meaning to life,” Pope Francis said at an October 5 meeting with world religious leaders. The meeting was devoted to the Global Compact on Education, which the Pontiff had launched in 2019.



All religions should support efforts to educate young people, helping them to appreciate creation and “the great mystery of life,” the Pope said. He said that education must reject any form of discrimination, and “education impels us to reject and denounce every violation of the physical and moral integrity of the individual.”

