Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch decries Hezbollah influence in Lebanon

October 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara al Rai has denounced the influence of the Hezbollah movement within Lebanon, saying that his country “cannot pretend to preserve Lebanese sovereignty while leaving illegal transit routes open.” He added that Lebanon should not tolerate “an army dependent on a foreign state.”



The Maronite prelate made his remarks just prior to a visit to Lebanon by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Iran provides backing for the Hezbollah movement, which has played an increasingly powerful role in Lebanese political affairs.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!